PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,800 Cr in Telangana on March 5

Hyderabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for development projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crore and also address a rally on Tuesday at Sangareddy, about 60 km from here.

Advertisment

The projects are related to multiple key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, an official release had earlier said.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy told reporters that Modi will visit Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple here and offer prayers in the morning.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre in Hyderabad which was set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance research and development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector.

Advertisment

Built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore, the state-of-art facility is compliant with 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms.

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for three National Highway projects.

Further, he will lay the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29 km long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65. The project will also provide improved connectivity to major industrial centres in Telangana like Pashamylaram industrial area near Patancheru.

Advertisment

During the programme, the PM will inaugurate doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar-Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings.

Modi will also flag off the inaugural MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) Train Service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli via Moula Ali-Sanathnagar. This train service extends the popular suburban train service in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city regions to new areas for the first time.

The PM will also inaugurate the IndianOil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline. The 1,212-km product pipeline with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA traverses through the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km) and Telangana (160 km).

The pipeline shall ensure safe and economical transportation of petroleum product from Paradip Refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, and Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh), and Malkapur near Hyderabad (in Telangana). PTI GDK SS