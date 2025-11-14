PM Modi to launch Rs 9,700-cr development projects in Gujarat on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on November 15 to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and participate in the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore in Narmada district, with a strong focus on tribal welfare, infrastructure, health, education and heritage, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

The prime minister will perform pooja and darshan at Devmogra Temple in Narmada district at around 12:45 pm. He will then reach Dediapada at around 2:45 pm to attend a public programme, launch projects and address the gathering.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects aimed at improving infrastructure in rural and remote tribal areas. This includes the Grih Pravesh of one lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JAGUA).

He will also inaugurate 42 Eklavya Model Residential Schools worth around Rs 1,900 crore, 228 multi-purpose centres for community-led activities, a Centre of Competence at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh and a Tribal Research Institute building in Imphal for the preservation of tribal culture and heritage.

The prime minister will further flag off 250 buses to improve connectivity across 14 tribal districts of Gujarat.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for 748 km of new roads in tribal regions and 14 Tribal Multi-Marketing Centres under DA-JAGUA, which will act as community hubs.

He will also lay the foundation stone for 50 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools worth over Rs 2,320 crore.