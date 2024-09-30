PM Modi to launch sanitation, cleanliness projects worth over Rs 9,600 Cr on Oct 2

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark the completion of 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission launch by participating in the Swachh Bharat Diwas programme on October 2, during which he will launch and lay foundation stones for several projects related to sanitation and cleanliness worth more than Rs 9,600 crore.

The Swachh Bharat Diwas programme will showcase India's decade-long sanitation achievements and those in the recently-concluded "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign.

"Marking the completion of 10 years of the launch of one of the most significant mass movements for cleanliness -- the Swachh Bharat Mission -- Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024 programme on the occasion of 155th Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October at around 10 AM in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The projects to be launched include those worth more than Rs 6,800 crore aimed at enhancing urban water and sewage systems under AMRUT and AMRUT 2.0, 10 projects worth over Rs 1,550 crore focused on improving water quality and waste management in Ganga basin areas under the National Mission for Clean Ganga and 15 compressed biogas (CBG) plant projects worth more than Rs 1,332 crore under the GOBARdhan scheme.

The Swachh Bharat Diwas programme will also set the stage for the next phase of this national endeavour, the statement said.

It will also see nationwide participation from local government bodies, women's groups, youth organisations and community leaders, ensuring that the spirit of "Sampoorna Swachhata" reaches every corner of the country.

The theme for "Swachhata Hi Seva 2024" -- "Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata" -- has once again united the country in its commitment to cleanliness, public health and environmental sustainability, the statement said.

Under "Swachhata Hi Seva" 2024, more than 19.7 lakh programmes have been completed with the participation of over 17 crore people, the statement said.

Transformation of around 6.5 lakh cleanliness target units has been achieved, it added.

Nearly one lakh Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs have also been organised, benefitting more than 30 lakh "safai mitras".

Further, more than 45 lakh trees have been planted under the "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam campaign", the statement said. PTI ASK RC