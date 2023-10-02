PM Modi to launch several development projects in Chhattisgarh, Telangana

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Tuesday to launch a slew of development projects in the two poll-bound states.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister's Office said Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and more than Rs 8,000 crore from Nizamabad in Telangana.

In a step that will provide a major impetus to the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the statement said, Modi will dedicate to the nation the NMDC Steel Ltd's steel plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 23,800 crore, the plant is a greenfield project that will produce high-quality steel.

Advertisment

The plant at Nagarnar will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people, in the plant as well as in ancillary and downstream industries.

It will put Bastar on the steel map of the world and provide a boost to the socioeconomic development of the region, it said.

In line with the prime minister's vision of improving rail infrastructure all across the country, he will also launch multiple rail projects in the state, it said.

Advertisment

He will inaugurate a new rail line between Antagarh and Taroki and a rail line doubling project between Jagdalpur and Dantewara.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Boridand-Surajpur rail line doubling project and redevelopment of Jagdalpur station, it said, adding that several other projects will also be started.

In Telangana, he will inaugurate the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of the NTPC.

Advertisment

It will provide low-cost power to the state and will boost its economic development, the statement said, adding that it will be one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in the country.

The state's rail infrastructure will also get a boost as the prime minister will dedicate to the nation rail projects including the new line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet and the electrification project between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool, it said.

Seeking to augment health infrastructure in the state, Modi will lay the foundation stone of 20 critical care blocks (CCBs) under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

These CCBs will be built in the districts of Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar (Badepally), Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, RangaReddy (Maheshwaram), Suryapet, Peddapalli, Vikarabad and Warangal (Narsampet), it added. PTI KR KR RT RT