PM Modi to launch silver jubilee year celebration of Chhattisgarh state foundation on Nov 1

Raipur, Oct 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the silver jubilee year celebration of Chhattisgarh's statehood on November 1, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh and came into existence on November 1, 2000.

During the ongoing silver jubilee year of the state's foundation, Rajyotsav (statehood) celebrations will be held for five days at the state level in Raipur, while three-day celebrations will be held at the district level, Sai told reporters this evening.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Rajyotsav celebration in Raipur. He will also unveil the new building of the Chhattisgarh state assembly and tribal museum here, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said the five-day Rajyotsav will begin from November 1, wherein development works carried out by the government and the growth journey of the state will be displayed.

PM Modi and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will grace the celebrations by their presence, he said.

According to officials, the vice president is likely to attend the concluding function of the celebration.