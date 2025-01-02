PM Modi to lay foundation of 2 new DU campuses on Friday: VC Yogesh Singh

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for Delhi University's two new campuses in East and West Delhi and Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh on Friday, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

Singh on Thursday said the DU's new campuses will be ready in the next 1.5 to two years, significantly expanding the university's infrastructure and creating more opportunities for students.

He described these developments as a major step towards providing accessible and quality education, with the government allocating over Rs 600 crore for the projects.

"It is a matter of great pride for us that Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation for three new Delhi University projects tomorrow. The first project is the East Delhi campus, followed by the West Delhi campus and Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh.

"Through these additional infrastructure projects, we aim to create more seats and new opportunities, which will be ready within 1.5 to two years. I would like to express our gratitude to the government for investing in these projects," Singh said in a video message.

The foundation stone ceremony will be telecast live at the project sites, where hundreds of local residents are expected to participate.

The East Campus, to be built in Surajmal Vihar, will span 15.25 acres at a cost of Rs 373 crore. It will house LLB, LLM, and integrated five-year LLB programs, along with other multidisciplinary courses.

The campus will feature modern facilities, including 60 classrooms, 10 tutorial rooms, six moot courts, four computer labs, two cafeterias, and two common rooms, within a 59,618 square metres built-up area.

Similarly, the West Campus, to be constructed in Dwarka Sector 22, will include a new academic block in its first phase at a cost of Rs 107 crore.

This campus spread over a 19,434.28 square metres built-up area will provide 42 classrooms, two moot courts, a digital library, conference rooms, seminar halls, and separate common rooms for boys and girls.

The third project, Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh, will be located near the UER highway and just five-minute walk from the West Campus.

With a built-up area of 18,816.56 square metres and an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore, the college will offer state-of-the-art facilities, including 24 classrooms, eight tutorial rooms, 40 faculty rooms, department libraries, conference rooms, and a canteen.

Currently, Delhi University operates through its North and South campuses. With the addition of the East and West campuses, the university will establish a presence in all four directions of the city, Singh noted.

He emphasised that these projects would significantly expand the university's infrastructure and create more seats and opportunities for students, aligning with the government's vision of expanding access to education.