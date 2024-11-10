PM Modi to lay foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga on Nov 13

Darbhanga (Bihar), Nov 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on November 13 to lay the foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters, Pandey said Modi will be in Darbhanga on Wednesday when 'bhumi pujan' for the super-specialty project will also take place in the presence of a host of other dignitaries, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Notably, the north Bihar town will become the second place in the state, after capital city Patna, to have an All India Institute for Medical Sciences.

"The project, which involves a cost of Rs 1,700 crore, will be of immense benefit to north Bihar and adjoining areas. AIIMS, Darbhanga is a proof that the NDA, which rules the Centre as well as the state, works for the development of all areas and cares for the most needy sections of society," Pandey added. PTI CORR NAC ACD