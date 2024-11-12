PM Modi to lay foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga on Wednesday

Patna, Nov 12 (PTI) All preparations have been made for the laying of the foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said.

The north Bihar town will become the second place in the state, after capital city Patna, to have an All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the second AIIMS in the state in Darbhanga tomorrow. All preparations have been made for the event. It will be a historic moment for the people of Mithila region in particular, and entire Bihar in general. The project will come up on Ekmi Shobhan Bypass at a cost of around Rs 1,700 crore," Pandey told PTI on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi will also be present at the function.

"The AIIMS at Darbhanga is a great gift given by the Centre to Bihar and its people. We thank the PM and Union Health Minister J P Nadda for giving the nod for it.

"Under the leadership of our prime minister and chief minister, work on improving medical facilities in the state has progressed at a rapid pace and it will continue further. AIIMS Darbhanga will not only provide the best healthcare facilities to the people of Bihar but will also benefit the people of the neighbouring states," Pandey said.

The Bihar government had recently transferred over 37 acres of additional land on Ekmi Shobhan Bypass to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the construction of the AIIMS, he said, adding the state government has so far provided 187.44 acres of land to the Union ministry for the project.

Besides the hospital, the AIIMS complex will also feature a teaching block for medical and nursing courses, residential complex and allied facilities and services, he added.

The Union cabinet approved the AIIMS Darbhanga project in September 2020, under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). PTI PKD ACD