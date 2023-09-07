PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Rs 50,000 cr expansion project of BPCL refinery in MP's Sagar

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of the BPCL's Bina Refinery at an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore in Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh on September 14, a senior official said on Thursday.

The refinery's capacity (crude distillation/vacuum distillation unit) is 7.7 million metric tonnes per annum and the expansion aims to take this figure to 11 MMTPA, Sagar Collector Deepak Arya told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Bina Refinery's expansion project entailing Rs 50,000 crore investment as well as that of new units at Hadkal village, some 70 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said.

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's Bina Refinery was inaugurated by then prime minister Manmohan Singh in May 2011.

This will be PM Modi's second visit to Sagar district, in the state's Bundelkhand region, in the past one month.

On August 12, he had laid the foundation stone of the temple-cum-memorial complex of revered spiritual leader Sant Ravidas.