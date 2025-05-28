PM Modi to lay foundation stone, inaugurate projects worth Rs 20,900 crore in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), May 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth about Rs 20,900 crore here on Friday to boost the region's infrastructure and connectivity, an official statement issued here said.

He will launch Chunniganj Metro Station to Kanpur Central Metro Station section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project worth more than Rs 2,120 crore. It will include 14 planned stations with five new underground stations integrating key city landmarks and commercial hubs into the metro network.

Besides, he will also inaugurate road-widening and strengthening work of GT Road, the statement said.

In order to boost the power generation capacity in the region, Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone (from Kanpur) of a 220 kV substation in Sector 28 at Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Gautam Buddh Nagar. He will also inaugurate 132 kV substations worth over Rs 320 crore at Ecotech-8 and Ecotech-10 in Greater Noida.

The prime minister will inaugurate a 660 MW Panki Thermal Power Extension Project in Kanpur worth over Rs 8,300 crore. He will also launch three 660 MW units of Ghatampur Thermal Power Project worth over Rs 9,330 crore, the statement said.

Rail over bridges over Panki Power House Railway Crossing and Panki Dham Crossing on Panki Road at Kalyanpur Panki Mandir in Kanpur will also be inaugurated. It will support the Panki Thermal Power Extension Project's logistics by facilitating coal and oil transport while also alleviating traffic congestion for the local population, it said.

Besides this, 40 MLD (million liters per day) tertiary treatment plant at Bingawan in Kanpur worth over Rs 290 crore will also be inaugurated. It will enable the reuse of treated sewage water.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for widening and strengthening of Gauria Pali Marg for industrial development in Kanpur, and widening and strengthening of road to connect Narwal Mode (AH-1) on Prayagraj Highway to Kanpur Defence Node (four lane) under Defence Corridor.

The prime minister will also distribute certificates and cheques to the beneficiaries of PM Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojna, National Livelihood Mission and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, it said.