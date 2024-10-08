PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 7,600 cr in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 7,600 crore in Maharashtra on Wednesday through video-conferencing, his office said.

He will lay the foundation stone of the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur with a total estimated project cost of around Rs 7,000 crore, the prime minister's office said.

The airport upgradation will serve as a catalyst for growth across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefitting Nagpur city and the wider Vidarbha region, it added.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for a new integrated terminal building at Shirdi Airport worth over Rs 645 crore, the statement said.

This will provide world-class facilities for the religious tourists coming to Shirdi. The construction theme of the proposed terminal is based on the spiritual neem tree of Sai Baba, it added.

In line with his commitment to ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for all, Modi will launch the operationalisation of 10 government medical colleges in Maharashtra located at Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane), his office said.

While enhancing the undergraduate and postgraduate seats, the colleges will also offer specialised tertiary healthcare to the people, it said.

In line with his vision to position India as the 'Skill Capital of the World', Modi will also inaugurate the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Mumbai, the statement said.

The institute aims to create an industry-ready workforce with cutting-edge technology and hands-on training, it added.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra, which will provide students, teachers, and administrators with access to crucial academic and administrative data through live chatbots such as Smart Upasthiti, Swadhyay among others.

It will offer high-quality insights to schools to manage resources effectively, strengthen ties between parents and the state, and deliver responsive support, the statement said. PTI KR RPA