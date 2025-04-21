PM Modi to lead roadshow ahead of relaunching construction works in Amaravati

Amaravati, Apr 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to undertake a roadshow on May 2 ahead of relaunching construction works for the greenfield capital city here, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said on Monday.

Reviewing the arrangements for the PM’s visit, Vijayanand said Modi is expected to land at Gannavaram Airport at around 3 pm on May 2.

"From the airport, he will take a helicopter to reach the helipad near the Secretariat and proceed from there in a roadshow to the main venue," Vijayanand said in an official release.

According to G Veerapandian, the nodal officer overseeing the visit, Modi is expected to reach the helipad at around 3.20 pm, as per the tentative schedule.

Starting from the helipad, Modi is scheduled to take a 1.2 km-long roadshow to the main venue, Veerapandian said, adding that a large number of people will welcome him along the way.

A series of cultural programmes are also being arranged to welcome the Prime Minister, who is expected to reach the Amaravati pavilion near the venue at around 3.35 pm, followed by the relaunch programme at 3.45 pm, he added.

After the two-hour-long event, PM Modi will begin his return journey at around 5 pm, he said.

The state is making elaborate arrangements to ensure the success of PM Modi's visit.