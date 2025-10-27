PM Modi to lead Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniv celebrations at Statue of Unity on Friday

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district on Friday, where the ‘Statue of Unity’, the tallest figure of the country's first home minister, stands.

This year's Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, which commemorate the birth anniversary of the ‘Iron Man of India’, will include a cultural festival and a ‘National Unity Day’ parade by security forces showcasing their skills, discipline, and valour, an official statement said.

“Rashtriya Ekta Diwas symbolises India's unity, integrity and national solidarity. This year's celebrations are particularly special, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel,” the statement said.

The prime minister has urged citizens to join a ‘Run for Unity’ on October 31 to celebrate the occasion, which reminds countrymen of the pivotal role played by Patel in the formation of Independent India, laying the foundation of a modern nation, it said.

The Modi government has been observing October 31 as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation, the statement said.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat.

Nestled between the Satpura and Vindhyachal mountain ranges, Ekta Nagar in Narmada district reflects the concept of ‘Unity in Diversity’, blending natural beauty with cultural richness, the statement said.

This year's ‘National Unity Day’ parade will include contingents from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), along with police forces from Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The parade will also feature cavalry and camel-mounted contingents, demonstrations by indigenous dog breeds, and various martial arts and unarmed combat drills, the statement said.

The guard of honour to be presented to the prime minister will be led by a female officer, while women personnel from the CISF and CRPF will demonstrate martial arts and unarmed combat drills, showcasing the strength and courage of India's daughters, it said.

The parade will also feature a marching contingent comprising Indian breed dogs of the BSF, Gujarat Police's horse contingent, Assam Police's motorcycle daredevil show, and the BSF's camel contingent and camel-mounted band.

Additionally, indigenous dog breeds – Rampur hounds and Mudhol hounds – will demonstrate their skills, the statement said.

The dog squad will be led by ‘Riya’, a Mudhol hound which stood first at the all-India police dog competition held recently.

The NCC cadets and school bands will add to the grandeur of the ceremony, the statement said.

Another special attraction will be an air show by the Surya Kiran team of the Indian Air Force, while tableaux from different states and Union territories will spread the message of unity in diversity, the statement said.

The parade will feature 10 tableaux from the National Security Guard (NSG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Puducherry.

The event will also feature five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the CRPF and 16 gallantry medal winners from the BSF, who demonstrated exceptional courage in anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand, counter-terror actions in Jammu and Kashmir, and Operation Sindoor on the western border, the statement said.

The cultural programme being organised by the Ministry of Culture will showcase 900 artistes, highlighting the rich diversity of India.

From November 1 to November 15, Ekta Nagar will host the 'Bharat Parv', featuring cultural performances and a food festival representing different states, the statement said.

The festival will culminate on November 15 with special programmes celebrating Birsa Munda Jayanti, highlighting the glorious culture and resilient spirit of India’s tribal communities, it said. PTI ACB ARI