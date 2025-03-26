PM Modi to offer prayers at Ramanathswamy temple in TN on Ram Navami, inaugurate bridge

New Update
New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Ramanathswamy temple in Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 6 and inaugurate the new Pamban Bridge, officials said on Wednesday.
The 2.5-kilometre bridge will allow trains to cross the sea between mainland India and the Rameswaram island in less than 5 minutes, significantly less than the current 25-30 minutes it takes on the existing structure.
The new Pamban Bridge is the first vertical lift bridge in Asia, officials have said. PTI KR DIV DIV