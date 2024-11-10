PM Modi to participate in 200th anniversary celebration of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir on Monday

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 200th anniversary celebration of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Gujarat's Vadtal via video conferencing on Monday, his office said.

Advertisment

Modi will address the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in its statement on the event that will be held around 11:15 am on Monday.

Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal has been influencing the social and spiritual life of people for many decades, the statement said. PTI ASK AS AS