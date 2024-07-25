PM Modi to pay tributes at Kargil War Memorial

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh on Friday to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

He said on X, "Tomorrow, 26th July, is a very special day for every Indian. We will mark the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a day to pay homage to all those who protect our nation. I will visit the Kargil War Memorial and pay tributes to our brave heroes." Modi said work will also commence for the Shinkun La Tunnel Project.

This project is important to improve connectivity to Leh, especially during bad weather, he added.