PM Modi to present certificates to 11 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' on August 25

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute certificates to 11 lakh women who benefitted from the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme on August 25, in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

The minister's announcement came at an event where he was addressing women Self Help Group (SHG) members who benefitted from the 'Lakhpati Didi' and 'Namo Drone Didi' schemes of the government, and are in the national capital to attend the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort.

Under the 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme, subsidies are provided to women self-help groups (SHGs) on the purchase of drones. A 'Lakhpati Didi' is an SHG member whose annual income is Rs 1 lakh or more.

Stating that the government wants to reach a target of three crore 'Lakhpati Didis', Chouhan said 11 lakh of such women will be given certificates on August 25.

While some of the women will be invited to Jalgaon, others will be handed over the certificates in their villages, he said.

The minister said there was a time when sons were given preference, but efforts have been made to change that perspective.

"A new India is rising under Modi, where our sisters will not be left behind. The Lakhpati Didis who have escaped poverty, are sharing their success stories to the whole world," he said.

Stating that two crore additional houses were going to be constructed under the PM Awas Yojana, Chouhan said criteria related to income and owning two-wheeler vehicles have been relaxed to ensure that the benefit of the scheme can reach more people.

According to officials from the rural development ministry, around 45 'Lakhpati Didis' and around 30 'Drone Didis' have also been invited as special guests to attend the Independence Day celebrations.

The 'Namo Drone Didi' and 'Lakhpati Didi' schemes are among the important initiatives of the government for fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women in rural areas. PTI AO RPA