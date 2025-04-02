PM Modi to relaunch Amaravati capital project in April, says Andhra Chief Secretary

Amaravati, Apr 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will restart the construction of the Amaravati greenfield capital city in April, resuming projects worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore.

The Chief Secretary and Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner K Kanna Babu shared these details during a meeting with a Singapore government delegation at the Secretariat.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit this month (April) to restart the construction of Amaravati’s capital," Vijayanand stated in an official release, requesting the Singapore government to extend its support for the project, as it did previously.

The Singapore delegation also met with CRDA and Municipal Department officials today to discuss various matters.

The Southeast Asian city-state was a key partner in the development of Amaravati’s greenfield capital between 2014 and 2019.

According to the Chief Secretary, there is no shortage of funds for Amaravati, as the state has secured substantial financial backing from institutions such as the World Bank, HUDCO, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In a presentation to the Singapore delegation, CRDA Commissioner Kanna Babu highlighted that the state government is making rapid progress in developing Amaravati over a 217 sq km area.

As part of this initiative, significant funds have been raised for constructing the Amaravati government complex, multiple trunk roads, and other infrastructure projects, for which tenders have already been invited, he said.

"The Prime Minister will resume works worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore, lay the foundation stone for various projects, and inaugurate several developments this month," he added.

Singapore government representative Francis Chong assured that efforts would be made to collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government to revive the partnership for Amaravati's construction, as in the past, the release stated.