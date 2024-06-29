PM Modi to release three books on Venkaiah Naidu's 75th birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release three books on former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on his 75th birthday on Sunday.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Anvaya Convention Centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, and Modi will release the books via videoconferencing, a statement said.

Among the books the prime minister will release are a biography of the former vice-president titled "Venkaiah Naidu - Life in Service", authored by S Nagesh Kumar, former resident editor of The Hindu's Hyderabad edition, and "Celebrating Bharat - The Mission and Message of Shri M Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice-President of India" -- a photo chronicle compiled by his former secretary IV Subba Rao.

The third book is a pictorial biography in Telugu titled "Mahaneta - Life and Journey of Shri M Venkaiah Naidu", authored by Sanjay Kishore, the statement said.