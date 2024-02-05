PM Modi to reply to discussion on Motion of Thanks on President's address in LS

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha at around 5 PM on Monday, his office said.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address began on Friday and will conclude on Monday.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said, "At around 5 PM this evening, PM @narendramodi will speak in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address." This could be his last address to the Lower House in the current Lok Sabha with elections likely to be held in April-May. PTI ASK ASK DV