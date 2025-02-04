National

PM Modi to reply to discussion on President's address in Lok Sabha at 5PM

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the presentation of Union Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in Lok Sabha at around 5 pm on Tuesday to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Modi's office said, "PM Narendra Modi will be speaking in the Lok Sabha at around 5 PM this evening."

The discussion began on Monday as the ruling National Democratic Alliance members highlighted the achievements of the government, while opposition MPs sought to put it in a dock over a host of issues.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had spoken on Monday, slamming the government over its "failed" Make in India policy among other issues.

The prime minister is expected to take on his government's critics and dwell at length about its successes.

Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Motion of Thanks Narendra Modi speech in Lok Sabha Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Narendra Modi Speech President address