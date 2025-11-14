PM Modi to review bullet train progress during Gujarat visit

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Saturday to review the progress on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

He will visit the under-construction bullet train station in Surat to review the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR), one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects symbolising the nation's leap into the era of high-speed connectivity.

The MAHSR spans approximately 508 km, covering 352 km in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and 156 km in Maharashtra.

The corridor will connect major cities, including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai, marking a transformative step in India's transportation infrastructure.

Built with advanced engineering techniques on par with international standards, the project features 465 km (about 85 per cent of the route) on viaducts, ensuring minimal land disturbance and enhanced safety. So far, 326 km of viaduct work has been completed, and 17 out of 25 river bridges have already been constructed.

Upon completion, the train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to nearly two hours, revolutionising inter-city travel by making it faster, easier, and more comfortable.

The project is expected to boost business, tourism, and economic activity along the entire corridor, catalysing regional development.

The Surat-Bilimora section, covering around 47 km, is in an advanced stage of completion, with civil works and track-bed laying fully completed.

The design of the Surat station draws inspiration from the city's world-renowned diamond industry, reflecting both elegance and functionality.

The station has been designed with a strong focus on passenger comfort, featuring spacious waiting lounges, restrooms, and retail outlets. It will also offer seamless multi-modal connectivity with the Surat Metro, city buses, and the Indian Railways network.