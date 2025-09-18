PM Modi to review progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

Ahmedabad, Sep 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in Ahmedabad district during his one-day visit to the state on Saturday, officials said.

He will hold a meeting with officials regarding the ongoing projects at Lothal, once a prominent trading hub of the Indus Valley Civilisation, a government release said.

The complex is being developed at the cost of Rs 4,500 crore.

NMHC will blend history, education, research, and entertainment. Lothal, which served as a thriving port and ship-repair centre 5,000 years ago, will be revitalised, showcasing its illustrious maritime legacy, said the release.

It will have the world's tallest lighthouse museum, standing 77 meters high with an open gallery at 65 meters, offering visitors a panoramic view of the entire complex. The complex will also include a floating restaurant, a 100-room tent city and resort, and e-car facilities, the release said.

The Gujarat government has allotted 375 acres of land for the project.

The museum will feature Lothal Mini Recreation to bring Harappan architecture and lifestyle to life, along with four innovative theme parks: the Memorial Theme Park, Maritime and Navy Theme Park, Climate Theme Park, and Adventure and Amusement Theme Park.

A maritime university will also be established within the NMHC, offering specialised maritime degrees and promoting student exchange programs, the release said.

The complex will also house a dedicated research institute and the world's largest underwater-themed open gallery.

Modi will also visit Bhavnagar on Saturday and address a gathering at Jawahar Maidan after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects of ports and shipping sector, said Bhavnagar district collector Manish Kumar Bansal. PTI PD KRK