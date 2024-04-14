PM Modi to share dais with Deve Gowda at election rally in Mysuru on Apr 14

Bengaluru, Apr 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mysuru and Mangaluru for the Lok Sabha poll campaign on Sunday.

He is expected to address a mega rally in Mysuru, where he will share the dais with JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, and later hold a roadshow in the coastal city of Mangaluru.

Last month, Modi had held mega rallies in Kalaburagi and Shivamogga.

At 4 pm today Modi will address a mega public meeting to drum up support for BJP and JD(S) candidates from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan Lok Sabha constituencies at Mysuru's Maharaja college grounds.

The mega meeting will see leaders of both BJP and JD(S) combine from the state in attendance.

According to sources, JD (S) state President and former CM H D Kumaraswamy, who is also the candidate from Mandya, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, saffron party state President B Y Vijayendra, are among the leaders from both parties likely to attend the rally.

JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.

As part of the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP is contesting in 25 constituencies and the JD(S) in the remaining three -- Mandya, Hassan and Kolar -- in the State.

Later, at 6 pm, Modi will hold a roadshow for about 1.5 km in Mangaluru from Narayana Guru circle to Nava Bharat circle.

Karnataka is going for polls in two phases. While 14 LoK Sabha segments in the southern part of the state are going for election on April 26, the second phase voting for the northern districts will be held on May 7. PTI KSU ROH