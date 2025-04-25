PM Modi to speak at Rozgar Mela on Saturday

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute around 51,000 appointment letters to recruits in various government departments and organisations on Saturday, according to a statement.

It also said that the 15th Rozgar Mela (employment fair) will be held at 47 locations across the country.

The recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the central government across ministries and departments, including Department of Revenue, Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances and Pensions, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Labour & Employment.

In the last edition of the exercise, Modi had said that nearly 10 lakh permanent government jobs had been given under the initiative launched in October 2022. PTI KR KR VN VN