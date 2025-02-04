PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 5 PM on Motion of Thanks to President's address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking in Lok Sabha at around 5 PM on Tuesday.

PM Modi will speak to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, on the fourth day of the ongoing Budget Session.

Anticipation around the PM's response in Parliament is high after Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi delivered a fiery speech in Lok Sabha, targeting the BJP-led central government on several counts while positioning his address as an alternative vision of what a President's address under an INDIA bloc government would look like.

In his speech today, the Prime Minister is expected to respond to the big charges levelled by Gandhi during his address on Monday. Gandhi's speech triggered a wave of controversies as BJP leaders, including Union ministers, slammed the Congress leader over his "baseless claims".

Speaking during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Gandhi said an INDIA bloc government would not have sent its foreign minister to the US to seek an invite for the prime minister to attend the American president's "coronation", remarks that evoked a sharp response from the BJP which accused him of resorting to "falsehood".