PM Modi to take part in Bhopal event on 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, launch projects

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a ‘Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan’ event in Bhopal on May 31 on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar, a senior official said on Friday.

The PM will also virtually lay the foundation stone of various projects and inaugurate the Super Priority Corridor of Indore Metro, and airports in Datia and Satna on the occasion, he said.

Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered queen of the Holkar dynasty in 18th-century Malwa, is remembered for her exceptional governance, commitment to social welfare, and contributions towards culture and spirituality.

“May 31st will be a historic day for Madhya Pradesh. A Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan (women empowerment programme) will be organised at Jamboori Maidan in Bhopal on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the official said.

In this event, Modi will inaugurate and perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ of many important projects, transfer the first instalment of 1,271 new Atal Gram Seva Sadan (Panchayat Bhawan), built at Rs 483 crore, and virtually inaugurate the Super Priority Corridor of Indore Metro, he said.

This six-km-long corridor is part of the Metro Yellow Line, which includes 5 stations. It will give Indore, the country’s cleanest city, a modern, pollution-free and fast transport facility, a first in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The PM will release a postage stamp and commemorative coin dedicated to Ahilyabai. Along with this, the artist who has made a significant contribution to tribal, folk and traditional arts will be honoured with the National Devi Ahilyabai Award, said the official.

Modi will also visit an exhibition based on good governance, women empowerment and the cultural contribution of Devi Ahilyabai on the occasion, the official said.

Besides, Modi will virtually inaugurate the newly constructed airports in Datia and Satna, the official said.

Datia airport has been developed at Rs 60 crore. It will provide better connectivity to the religious city with the other parts of the country.

Satna airport, constructed at Rs 37 crore, will boost tourism, education, health and the industrial sector of the Vindhya region in MP, the official said.

The prime minister will also perform virtual ‘bhoomi pujan’ of ghats to be built on Kshipra river at Rs 778.91 crore as part of the preparations for ‘Simhastha’ (Kumbh Mela) 2028.

Along with this, work to construct a barrage, a stop dam, and a causeway costing more than Rs 80 crore will also start.

The work will be done in districts, including Dhar, Ujjain, Indore and Dewas, the official said.

The construction will be carried out over 29 km from Shani Mandir to the Nagda bypass. These structures will help maintain the steady flow of water in Kshipra and Kanh rivers, the official said.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will also take part in the events, he added.