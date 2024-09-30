PM Modi to take part in Ladki Bahin, Women's Empowerment Mission event in Thane on Oct 5

Thane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Thane in Maharashtra on October 5 to take part in an event connected to the state government's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana and Women's Empowerment Mission, a district official said on Monday.

In a release, the district administration said officials during the day reviewed the preparations for the event, including arrangements in case of rain, traffic management as well as parking logistics.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana is the flagship scheme of the Eknath Shinde government under which women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh get Rs 1500 per month as aid.

The Women Empowerment Mission, launched in October last year by the Shinde government, aims to bring all schemes of the state and Union governments relating to socio-economic development of women onto one platform.