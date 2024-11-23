PM Modi to take part in 'Odisha Parba' in New Delhi

Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the ‘Odisha Parba 2024’ programme at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, an official statement said.

Odisha Parba is a flagship event conducted by the Odia Samaj, a trust in New Delhi.

Through it, they have been engaged in providing valuable support towards the preservation and promotion of Odia heritage, it said.

PM Modi is scheduled to address the gathering on the occasion at around 5.30 pm on November 24.

Going by tradition, 'Odisha Parba' is being organised from November 22 to November 24.

It showcases the rich heritage of Odisha, displaying colourful cultural forms, and exhibits the vibrant social, cultural and political ethos of the state.

A national seminar led by prominent experts and distinguished professionals across various domains will also be held.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the event on Friday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also attended the inaugural ceremony. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN