PM Modi to transfer Rs 10k each to 75 lakh women in Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bihar's "Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana" on Friday and transfer Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across the state, totalling Rs 7,500 crore.

Officials said the scheme is aimed at making women "aatmanirbhar" (self-dependent) and promoting empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

The scheme is universal in nature, under which financial assistance will be provided to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice.

An initial grant of Rs 10,000 will be provided, with the possibility of an additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases, they noted.

The scheme will be community-driven and resource persons connected to self-help groups will provide training to support their endeavour. To support the sale of their produce, "gramin haat" (rural market) will be further developed in the state.

The National Democratic Alliance governments at the Centre and in Bihar have launched a series of development and welfare measures in the poll-bound state as the ruling alliance looks to retain power there. PTI KR MNK MNK