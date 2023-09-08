PM Modi to unveil 56-ft statue of Nishad Raj at Prayagraj: UP Minister

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 56-foot high tall statue of tribal king Nishad Raj here by year-end, Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad said on Friday.

Besides the construction of the statue at Shringverpur here, the Nishad Raj Fort has been declared a tourist spot and a ‘Nishad Raj auditorium’ is being built here for Rs 20.38 crore, said Sanjay Nishad, also the president of the Nishad party, an ally of the ruling BJP in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the Circuit House here, Sanjay Nishad said, "We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the statue. He is likely to arrive here in November or December. The Nishad Party is also preparing its workers for this event." The minister added that authorities are working to send the soil of Nishad Raj's fort to the people of the Nishad community in every district of the state as a memory of their ancestors.