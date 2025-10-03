PM Modi to unveil initiatives worth more than Rs 62,000 cr for youth, Bihar in focus

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil various youth-focused initiatives worth more than Rs 62,000 crore on Saturday, his office said, billing the exercise as a landmark initiative for youth development which will give a decisive push to education, skilling and entrepreneurship.

The PMO said Modi will launch PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs), a centrally sponsored scheme with an investment of Rs.60,000 crore.

The scheme envisages the upgradation of 1,000 government ITIs in a hub-and-spoke model comprising 200 hub ITIs and 800 spoke ITIs.

Each hub will be connected to four spokes on an average, creating clusters equipped with advanced infrastructure, modern trades, digital learning systems and incubation facilities.

Anchor industry partners will manage these clusters, ensuring outcome-based skilling aligned with market demand, it said, adding that hubs will also house innovation centres, training-of-trainers facilities, production units and placement services, while spokes will focus on expanding access.

"Collectively, PM-SETU will redefine India's ITI ecosystem, making it government-owned but industry-managed, with global co-financing support from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank," it said.

In the first phase of the scheme implementation there will be special focus on ITIs in Patna and Darbhanga in Bihar, the statement added.

He will also inaugurate 1,200 vocational skill labs established in 400 Navodaya Vidyalayas and 200 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across 34 states and Union Territories.

These labs will equip students, including those in remote and tribal areas, with hands-on training in 12 high-demand sectors such as IT, automotive, agriculture, electronics, logistics and tourism.

Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and CBSE curriculum, the project involves the training of 1,200 vocational teachers to deliver industry-relevant learning and create an early foundation for employability.

A special emphasis of the programme will be on transformative projects in Bihar, reflecting the state's rich legacy and youthful demographic, the statement said.

Modi will launch Bihar's revamped "Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana", under which nearly five lakh graduates every year will receive a monthly allowance of Rs.1,000 for two years, along with free skill training.

He will also launch the redesigned Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme, which will provide interest-free education loans of up to Rs.4 lakh, significantly easing the financial burden of higher education.

More than 3.92 lakh students have already availed loans worth more than Rs.7,880 crore under the scheme.

Further strengthening youth empowerment in the state, Bihar Yuva Ayog, a statutory commission for people between the ages of 18 and 45, will be formally inaugurated by Modi to channelise and harness potential of the state's young population, it said.

The poll-bound Bihar has been at the focus of several development and welfare initiates of the NDA governments at the Centre and the state.

Other Bihar project that the prime minister will inaugurate is the Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University, which has been envisioned to impart industry-oriented courses and vocational education to create a globally competitive workforce.

Taking forward the National Education Policy 2020 with the vision to make higher education avenues better, he will lay the foundation stone for new academic and research facilities in four universities of Bihar namely Patna University, Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University in Madhepura, Jai Prakash Vishwavidyalaya in Chapra and Nalanda Open University in Patna, under the PM-USHA (Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan).

Together, these projects, with a total allocation of Rs 160 crore, will benefit more than 27,000 students by enabling modern academic infrastructure, advanced laboratories, hostels and multidisciplinary learning.

Modi will dedicate to the nation the Bihta campus of NIT Patna. With the capacity to host 6,500 students, the campus houses advanced facilities, including a 5G use case lab, a Regional Academic Centre for Space established in collaboration with ISRO, and an Innovation and Incubation Centre that has already supported nine start-ups.

He will also distribute appointment letters to more than 4,000 newly recruited candidates in the government of Bihar and release Rs 450 crore in scholarships through Direct Benefit Transfer to 25 lakh students of Class 9 and 10 under the Mukhyamantri Balak/Balika Scholarship Scheme.

The initiatives to be launched are expected to create significant opportunities for India's youth, the statement said.

By integrating education, skill development, entrepreneurship, and improved infrastructure, they aim to support a solid foundation for the country's progress.

"With a special focus on Bihar, the state is likely to develop as a centre for skilled manpower, contributing to growth both regionally and nationally," the statement said.

The programme will also feature the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, the fourth edition of the National Skill Convocation, organised in accordance with the prime minister's vision, where 46 all India toppers from Industrial Training Institutes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be felicitated, it said. PTI KR DV DV