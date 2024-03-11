PM Modi to unveil masterplan of Rs 1200 cr Sabarmati Ashram Memorial project on Mar 12

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform "Ashram Bhoomi Vandana" and unveil the masterplan of the Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Project during his visit to Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Planned with a budget of Rs 1,200 crore, the project aims to revitalise Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and philosophy for the present and future generations, a government release said on Sunday.

The ambitious project aims to revamp the infrastructure surrounding the Sabarmati Ashram, provide state-of-the-art amenities to visitors, and establish a world-class memorial dedicated to the Father of the Nation, it said.

Under the masterplan, the existing five-acre area of the ashram, which Mahatma Gandhi founded in 1917 on the banks of Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, will be expanded to 55 acres and 36 existing buildings will undergo restoration, as per the release.

Advertisment

"The project includes conservation of 20 old buildings, precise restoration of 13 buildings, and redevelopment of three buildings keeping in mind the sacrosanct goal of abiding by the ashram's original architectural simplicity and essence. The aim is to furbish the ashram in a manner that it exudes greenery, serenity and lush tranquillity to all the visitors," it said.

The masterplan includes new buildings to house administration facilities, visitor facilities like an orientation centre, interactive workshops on 'charkha' spinning, handmade paper, cotton weaving and leatherwork and public utilities.

The buildings will house interactive exhibits and activities to showcase aspects of Mahatma Gandhi's life as well as the ashram's legacy, stated the release.

Advertisment

The masterplan envisages the creation of a library and archives building to preserve, protect and disseminate Mahatma Gandhi's ideas, and create facilities for visiting scholars to use the ashram's library and archives.

The project will also enable the creation of an interpretation centre that can guide visitors with different expectations and in multiple languages, making their experience culturally and intellectually more stimulating and enriching.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be present alongside PM Modi at the "Ashram Bhoomi Vandana" ceremony, stated the release.

Advertisment

On the occasion, the PM will also inaugurate the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram, which was the first ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi after coming to India from South Africa in 1915 and is preserved as a memorial and tourist space, it said.

"Modi holds profound reverence and admiration for Gandhiji's principle of upholding peace and truth even in times fraught with conflict. The rejuvenation project will be taken forward with utmost sensitivity and respect to the fact that the ashram's existence goes beyond the idea of mere physical space," the release said.

"The ashram stands as a symbol of sacrifice and perseverance of freedom fighters, a haven for introspection, and a crucible of moral values. Gandhiji's legacy of simplicity and profound ideology resonates through every corner of the sacred ashram," it said.