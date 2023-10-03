PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 8000 cr in Telangana on Oct 3

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nizamabad in Telangana on Tuesday to inaugurate a slew of development projects worth over Rs 8,000 crores and address a public meeting organised by the BJP.

His visit comes two days after he addressed a rally in Mahabubnagar, marking the launch of BJP's campaign for the upcoming assembly polls.

Nizamabad assumes political significance as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and sitting BRS MLC K Kavitha is expected to contest from the constituency in the 2024 Parliament elections again.

She lost to incumbent BJP MP from Nizamabad D Arvind in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi had on Sunday announced setting up a National Turmeric Board for the benefit of turmeric farmers in the country and in Telangana.

The establishment of a turmeric board has been a long pending demand of the turmeric farmers in Nizamabad.

During his second visit to Telangana, the PM will also inaugurate the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC.

It will provide low-cost power to the state and boost its economic development, a release said.

The state's rail infrastructure will also get a boost as rail projects, including the new line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet and the electrification project between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool will be inaugurated, it added.

Seeking to augment health infrastructure in the state, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 20 critical care blocks under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. PTI SJR GDK ROH