PM Modi to virtually address Swaminarayan sect event in Ahmedabad on Dec 7

Ahmedabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address nearly one lakh active volunteers or 'karyakars' of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect at a mega event to be held in Ahmedabad on December 7, a leader of the sect said on Wednesday.

The 'Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav' will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area of the city in Gujarat on December 7 to mark 50 years of the formation of a team of 'karyakars' the world over, Brahmavihari Swami, senior spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, told reporters.

"PM Modi will virtually grace the occasion and also address the gathering on December 7. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will personally remain present at the event and also address nearly one lakh karyakars and other invited guests as well as religious leaders of the sect," he said.

In 1972, Pramukh Swami Maharaj of the sect gave the idea of creating a structure of active volunteers, called as 'karyakars', he said, adding it started with 11 karyakars, eight from India and one each from the US, UK and African continent.

"Today, we have nearly one lakh karyakars and this event is all about felicitating these active volunteers for their services. This event is a gathering of gratefulness, not a show of strength. The event will start at 5 pm and end at around 8.30 pm on December 7," the sect leader said.

'Karyakars' from nearly 30 countries, including from Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa have also been invited for the mega event, he said.

The event will be marked by live performances and cutting-edge visual effects, as well video clips and documentaries on giant screens showcasing the contributions of karyakars, he said.

"The stadium ground will become a stage and everyone will sit in the audience galleries. Nearly 2,000 performers, who are also our karyakars, will perform live on various themes. It will be an interactive and immersive presentation using sound and visual effects," he added. PTI PJT GK