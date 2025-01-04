PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Charlapalli railway terminal in Telangana on Jan 6

Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Charlapalli railway terminal here on January 6, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

The Charlapalli railway station is ready to serve with world-class facilities, he added.

"Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji will inaugurate (virtually) the satellite terminal on January 6, 2025," Reddy said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

He mentioned that the terminal will help reduce congestion at the Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Kacheguda railway stations in the city.

Approximately 24 trains will operate daily from the Charlapalli terminal.

As a hub for goods trains, the Charlapalli terminal will further boost the development of Hyderabad's industrial sector, he added. PTI SJR SSK SJR KH