PM Modi to virtually inaugurate gaushala with bio CNG plant in Gwalior

Bhopal, Oct 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Lal-Tipara Gaushala with bio-CNG plant in Gwalior and also lay the foundation stone or launch development projects worth Rs 685 crore in the state on Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

The `gaushala' or cow shelter with a bio-CNG plant that can produce three tonnes of natural gas per day using 100 tonnes of cow dung has been set up in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), a state government official had said earlier in the day.

It is India's first modern and self-reliant gaushala, he said.

The plant will also produce 20 tons of high-quality organic manure, the official said, adding that IOC will assist in the operation and maintenance of the plant.

The gaushala was developed at a cost of Rs 32 crore from the corporate social responsibility fund of the IOC, and additional one hectare of land has been reserved for its expansion, the official said.

Chief Minister Yadav expressed gratitude to the prime minister for his vision of "Waste to Wealth" and thanked the community of seers and devotees for taking care of cows.

According to officials, 10,000 cows are being cared for with the support of the local municipal corporation at Lal Tipara Gaushala in Gwalior.

The production of bio-CNG and organic manure will generate an income of around Rs 7 crore for the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, officials said.

Farmers from surrounding districts will be encouraged to practice organic farming as they will be easily getting bio-manure at a very reasonable price, they added.

According to a recent report of the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Madhya Pradesh ranks third in establishing biogas plants in villages.

The state has 104 biogas plants with the highest 24 in Betul district, 13 in Balaghat and 12 in Singrauli. PTI MAS ARU KRK