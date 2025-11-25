PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Skyroot's Infinity Hyderabad campus on Nov 27

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate on November 27 space startup Skyroot's Infinity Campus and its first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, with the capability to launch satellites into orbit, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The state-of-the-art facility will have around 2,00,000 square feet of workspace for designing, developing, integrating and testing multiple launch vehicles, with a capacity to build one orbital rocket every month, it said.

The prime minister will inaugurate the Skyroot facility via video conferencing.

Skyroot is India's leading private space company, founded by Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka, both alumni of Indian Institutes of Technology and former ISRO scientists turned entrepreneurs.

In November 2022, Skyroot launched its sub-orbital rocket, Vikram-S, becoming the first Indian private company to launch a rocket to space.

The rapid rise of private space enterprises is a testament to the success of the transformative reforms carried out by the government in the last few years, reinforcing India's leadership as a confident and capable global space power, the statement said. PTI SKU DIV DIV