PM Modi to virtually lay foundation of ECoR's Rayagada railway division on Monday

Bhubaneswar, Jan 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation for the new Rayagada railway division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone in Odisha and inaugurate several other important railway infrastructural projects on Monday, an official release said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new Jammu railway division and the Charlapalli terminal station in Hyderabad. Besides the PM, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will grace the occasion at Jammu, the release said.

The Rayagada railway division project worth Rs 107 crore will include several key components aimed at enhancing the region's railway infrastructure. The headquarters of the division will be located at Rayagada in Odisha, the statement said.

A modern DRM office building will be constructed and a divisional control office will be established to manage railway operations, it said, adding residences for officers and staffers will also be built to support the division's work.

The Rayagada division is expected to enhance connectivity, improve transportation links in the region, and boost regional economic growth, particularly in the tribal belt of south Odisha, the statement said, adding that it will also generate employment in the area.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the Rayagada railway division will take place in Rayagada, with the Prime Minister participating virtually from Jammu.

The event at Rayagada is scheduled to be attended by several dignitaries, including Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister of State for Railways & Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu. PTI AAM AAM ACD