PM Modi to visit Assam on Sept 8

Guwahati, Aug 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on September 8 to take part in the birth centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

The PM will arrive first at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district and dedicate to the nation the bio-ethanol plant, set up at a cost of Rs 4,200 crore, he said.

The PM will then travel to Mangaldoi in Darrang district, where he will inaugurate the Guwahati-Ring Road, a bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Kuruwa and Narengi in Guwahati, and also lay the foundation stone of the Mangaldoi Medical College Hospital.

In the evening, he will arrive in Guwahati and inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of Assam's cultural doyen Bhupen Hazarika, Sarma said. PTI DG SOM