PM Modi to visit Bhutan during March 21-22 – Reinforcing neighbourhood first policy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bhutan from March 21 to 22, 2024. This visit highlights the ongoing commitment of both nations to maintain regular high-level exchanges, reflecting the Indian Government’s prioritization of its Neighbourhood First Policy.

Modi accepted the invitation given by the Prime Minister of Bhutan on behalf of the King of Bhutan to visit their country. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled for audiences with Bhutanese royalty, including Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King. Furthermore, extensive discussions are planned with Bhutan’s Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, aimed at fostering deeper bilateral ties.

This visit follows a reciprocal gesture earlier in March, when Prime Minister Tobgay, along with key Bhutanese ministers including Lyonpo D.N Dhungyel (Foreign Affairs and External Trade), Lyonpo Gem Tshering (Energy and Natural Resources), and Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji (Industry, Commerce and Employment), visited India. The delegation's visit included meetings with prominent Indian officials such as President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

The history of visits between the leaders of the two countries, including those by the King of Bhutan to India and Prime Minister Modi’s visits to Bhutan, underlines the strong and multifaceted relationship shared by the neighbours.

Modi’s visit in 2019 saw the launch of significant bilateral projects such as the 720 MW Mangdechhu Hydroproject and initiatives enhancing technological and educational collaboration.

The foundation of India-Bhutan relations, characterized by mutual trust and cooperation, was formally established in 1968, building on the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 and renewed in 2007. The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bhutan is anticipated to further strengthen these exemplary ties, reinforcing the shared goals and commitments of both nations to their continued partnership.