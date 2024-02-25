PM Modi to visit Bihar on March 2

Patna, Feb 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on March 2 to launch a number of projects and address public meetings, state BJP president Samrat Choudhary said on Sunday.

Choudhary, who is also a deputy chief minister, spoke to journalists at the party's state headquarters, where he joined BJP workers to listen to the PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast.

"The prime minister will be in Aurangabad and Begusarai districts on March 2 for launch of several projects. He will also address the public,” he said.

This will be Modi’s first visit to Bihar since the BJP-led NDA got a shot in the arm with the return of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U).

Choudhary also said the PM is scheduled to launch projects “worth Rs 2 lakh crore for Bihar, in the next 10 days, either through the virtual mode or in person".

"This is a befitting reply to the opposition that cries hoarse about Bihar being neglected by the Centre. Today itself, the PM is going to inaugurate, virtually, health-related projects, worth crores, for the state,” said the BJP leader, who holds the health portfolio in the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

“Tomorrow, PM Modi will launch railway projects worth Rs 70,000 crore for Bihar through the virtual mode. After his March 2 visit, he may come to the state once more for launch of other projects before the election dates are announced and the model code of conduct comes into force,” Choudhary said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be in Bihar on February 28, he said, adding, a tour of Home Minister Amit Shah was on the cards, too, a few days after the prime minister's visit. PTI NAC RBT