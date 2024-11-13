PM Modi to visit Bihar's Jamui to commemorate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar's Jamui on Friday to commemorate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, marking the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebration of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

During his visit, Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 6,640 crore, aimed at uplifting tribal communities and improving infrastructure in rural and remote areas of the region, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Modi will visit Jamui to commemorate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and this marks the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebration of 'Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda', the statement said.

At 11 am, Modi will unveil a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The prime minister will participate in the 'grih pravesh' of 11,000 'awas' built under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). He will also inaugurate 23 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) launched under PM-JANMAN and an additional 30 MMUs under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) to enhance healthcare access in tribal areas.

Modi will inaugurate 300 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) to promote tribal entrepreneurship and support livelihood generation and 10 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, worth around Rs 450 crore, dedicated to tribal students.

He will also inaugurate two Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums in Chhindwara and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and two Tribal Research Institutes in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Gangtok, Sikkim, to document and preserve the rich history and heritage of tribal communities, the statement said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 500 kilometres of new roads to improve connectivity in tribal regions and 100 Multi-Purpose Centres (MPCs) to act as community hubs under PM-JANMAN.

He will lay the foundation stone of 25 additional Eklavya Model Residential Schools, worth over Rs 1,110 crore, furthering the commitment of quality education for tribal children.

The prime minister will also sanction various development projects that include 25,000 new 'awas' under PM-JANMAN worth around Rs 500 crore and 1.16 lakh 'awas' under DAJGUA worth over Rs 1,960 crore; 66 hostels under PM-JANMAN and 304 under DAJGUA worth more than Rs 1,100 crore; 50 new MPCs, 55 MMUs and 65 Anganwadi centres under PM-JANMAN. PTI ASK ASK SZM