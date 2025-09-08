PM Modi to visit calamity-hit Himachal Pradesh, Punjab on Tuesday

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Tuesday to review the flood situation there.

He will undertake an aerial survey of the flood and landslide-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh, officials said. Modi will visit Kangra in Himachal Pradesh and meet officials and chair a high-level review meeting on the situation.

The prime minister will also meet the flood-affected people and NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Kangra.

Modi will also conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Punjab. He will visit Gurdaspur and hold discussions with senior officials and chair a review meeting on the ground situation.

He will also interact with flood-affected persons as well as NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Gurdaspur.

The prime minister's direct review is aimed at closely monitoring relief and rehabilitation efforts to support the people of the two states during this difficult time. PTI SKU NSD