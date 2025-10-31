PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh on Nov 1; join 25th anniversary celebration of state

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh on Saturday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the formation of the state and unveil development projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore spanning healthcare, infrastructure and energy.

He will begin his visit with an interaction with 2,500 children who were successfully treated for congenital heart diseases as part of the 'Dil ki Baat' programme at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

The prime minister will then inaugurate 'Shanti Shikhar', a modern centre for spiritual learning, peace, and meditation of the Brahma Kumaris.

He will also unveil the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the new building of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha, which has been built on the Green Building concept.

The prime minister will also inaugurate and visit the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum that seeks to preserve and showcase the legacy of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the state's tribal communities.

The prime minister will launch the Museum Portal and e-book 'Aadi Shourya'  honouring freedom fighters and unveil the horse-mounted statue of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh at the memorial site.

Later, Modi will also participate in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, marking 25 years of formation of the state and lay the foundation stone for developmental and transformative projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore, covering key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy.

The prime minister will inaugurate 12 new Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) blocks across nine districts of Chhattisgarh, participate in the Griha Pravesh of 3.51 lakh completed houses and release Rs 1200 crore as installment to three lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), ensuring dignified housing and security for rural households across the state.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Greenfield Highway from Pathalgaon-Kunkuri to the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand Border, being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of around Rs 3,150 crore.

This strategic corridor will connect key coal mines, industrial zones, and steel plants across Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur, serving as a major economic artery that strengthens regional trade linkages and integrates Central India with the eastern region.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction and upgradation of NH-130D (Narayanpur-Kasturmeta-Kutul-Nilangur-Maharashtra Border), spanning multiple segments across Bastar and Narayanpur districts. He will also inaugurate the upgradation of NH-130C (Madangmuda-Deobhog-Odisha Border) into a two-lane highway with paved shoulders.

In the power sector, the prime minister will inaugurate the Inter-Regional ER-WR Interconnection Project, which will enhance the inter-regional power transfer capacity between the Eastern and Western grids by 1,600 MW, improving grid reliability and ensuring a stable power supply across the region.

He will also dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple energy sector projects worth over Rs 3,750 crore, aimed at strengthening Chhattisgarh's power infrastructure, improving supply reliability, and enhancing transmission capacity.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), works worth about Rs 1,860 crore will be dedicated by Modi, including construction of new power lines, feeder bifurcation, installation of transformers, conversion of conductors, and strengthening of low-tension networks to improve rural and agricultural power supply.

The prime minister will also inaugurate nine new power substations built at a cost of around Rs 480 crore across districts such as Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bemetara, Gariyaband, and Bastar.

Additionally, foundation stone will be laid for new substations and transmission projects worth over Rs 1,415 crore, including major facilities at Kanker and Balodabazar-Bhatapara, along with new RDSS works across several districts to further expand the reach and quality of electricity in the State.

In the petroleum and natural gas sector, the prime minister will inaugurate HPCL's state-of-the-art Petroleum Oil Depot at Raipur, built at a cost of over Rs 460 crore with a storage capacity of 54,000 Kilolitres (KL) for petrol, diesel, and ethanol.

The prime minister will also dedicate the 489 km Nagpur-Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline, built at a cost of around Rs 1,950 crore..

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for two Smart Industrial Areas - one at Siladehi-Gatwa-Birra in Janjgir-Champa district and another at Bijletala in Rajnandgaon district and of a Pharmaceutical Park at Sector 22, Nava Raipur.

He will lay the foundation stone for five new government medical colleges at Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, and Geedam (Dantewada), Government Ayurveda College and Hospital at Bilaspur. PTI SKU DV DV