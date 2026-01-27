PM Modi to visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar for Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Feb 1

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Punjab's Jalandhar on February 1 on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, senior BJP leaders said on Tuesday.

Dera Sachkhand head Sant Niranjan Dass was chosen for Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, on January 25.

Last December, Sant Dass, accompanied by senior BJP leaders from Punjab, had called on Modi in Delhi to invite him for the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on February 1.

The prime minister will visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 1, senior BJP leader and former Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia said.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will visit the Dera Sachkhand Ballan.

Modi's visit to Punjab comes when the BJP is expecting to make a mark on its own in the 2027 assembly polls in the state.

The Dera Sachkhand is located at Ballan in Jalandhar. It is the largest dera of Ravidassia community in the state. The Ravidas community is a Dalit community.

Punjab has around 32 per cent scheduled caste population -- the highest proportion of Dalits among all states in the country.

After Sant Dass was awarded Padma Shri, Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma welcomed the decision of the central government.

Sharma said Dass has played a remarkable role in spreading the thoughts and message of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj not only in the country but also internationally.

Conferring the Padma Shri on Niranjan Dass Ji is a matter of pride and honour not only for the Ravidassia community but for the entire nation, Sharma said. PTI CHS SUN KVK KVK