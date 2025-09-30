PM Modi to visit Durga Puja pandal in CR Park in South Delhi, police issue traffic advisory

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory for motorists in view of heavy footfall at Durga Puja pandals in Chittaranjan Park and the expected visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 3 PM to midnight on several stretches, including the Outer Ring Road (from Panchsheel to Greater Kailash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, J.B. Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg and the C.R. Park main road,” the advisory said.

No traffic movement will be allowed on Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg and internal roads of C.R. Park and Greater Kailash-II, it read.

Diversions will be effective at Outer Ring Road under Panchsheel, IIT and Nehru Place flyovers. They will also apply to light and heavy goods vehicles, even if they carry valid no-entry permissions.

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid the affected stretches during the restriction hours and use public transport to minimise congestion. Alternate routes include M.G. Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, the advisory said.

“Motorists are requested to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience. They should follow the directions of police deployed at key intersections,” it added.