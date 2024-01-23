PM Modi to visit Goa on February 6

Panaji, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Goa on February 6, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

"The prime minister would be attending India Energy Week programme in South Goa. He will also attend a rally and inaugurate four developmental projects," Sawant said.

The CM was talking to reporters after attending the state BJP's core committee meeting where the PM's visit was discussed along with various programmes undertaken by the party in the state. PTI RPS KRK