PM Modi to visit Gurugram on March 11, inaugurate Dwarka Expressway: Minister

Gurugram, Mar 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway on March 11 and hold a road show, which will start from Delhi and end in Gurugram, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said on Saturday.

In an official statement, the Union Minister of Planning said that the Prime Minister is coming to Gurugram for the second time in a span of one month.

On February 16, Modi addressed a huge rally in Majra, Rewari and announced several projects including an AIIMS.

"With the commencement of the Dwarka Expressway, the connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi's IGI Airport will be improved and the project will have four categories of road transport, namely tunnel, underpass, flyover and flyover over the flyover.

"The length of this road is 18.9 kilometres in the Haryana area and 10.1 kilometres in Delhi area," the Gurgaon MP said.

According to the statement, the elevated 8-lane access control expressway has been built at a cost of approximately Rs 9,000 crore.

"In which there is also a 34 metre wide elevated road of eight lanes on a single pillar in length of 9 kilometres, which is the first elevated road of its kind in the country," he said. PTI COR VN VN VN