PM Modi to visit Haryana on Apr 14, to inaugurate Hisar airport

Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on April 14 during which he will inaugurate the Hisar airport and also lay the foundation stone of a new 800 MW unit thermal power plant in the Yamunanagar district.

Giving details of the visit, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told reporters here that Prime Minister Modi will be the chief guest in a state-level function to be organised on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14.

Whenever PM Modi has visited Haryana, he has given gifts to the state, said Saini, who was flanked by his ministers Krishan Kumar Bedi, Krishan Pal Panwar and Vipul Goel.

The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of two big projects, said Saini.

Modi will inaugurate Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar to open commercial operations.

During his visit, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of a new 800-MW unit at the Deen Bandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP) in Yamunanagar district coming up for Rs 7,272 crore, he said.

The Hisar airport aims to strengthen regional connectivity and also stimulate economic growth while positioning the state as a key player in the aviation sector. PTI SUN KSS KSS KSS